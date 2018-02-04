New regulations for home-based businesses in Maple Ridge

MultiTrend I.T. Net Services began life as home-based businesses and now leases space in the Maple Ridge Industrial Park. (Facebook)

Maple Ridge council passed new regulations Tuesday to provide greater access for local entrepreneurs to create and operate home-based businesses throughout Maple Ridge.

“This is the culmination of over a year’s worth of work to create the most progressive home-based business regulations in the region. This work was identified in our commercial industrial strategy as an important component of generating new employment in our community,” said Mayor Nicole Read.

“Our economy is changing, and we need to ensure our regulations keep pace with this change. Home-based businesses are an incredible incubator for our economy. Two local companies, MultiTrend I.T. Net Services and Left, are examples of organizations that began life as home-based businesses and now lease space in the Maple Ridge Industrial Park and provide employment for local residents. We appreciate the level of engagement from the business community in the development these new regulations.”

The new regulations expand the types of businesses permitted and define the allowable space in different types and sizes of properties. They also lay out the number of employees and customer visits that are appropriate for the neighbourhood.

“We have been systematically working through the recommendations of the commercial industrial strategy to create employment opportunities in our community. It’s a great milestone to have these new regulations enacted,” said Lino Siracusa, manager of economic development.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of our planning and bylaws department and the way that they reached out to local stakeholders including, our economic development committee and tech task force. Home based businesses are an important part of our local economy and help entrepreneurs create a balanced lifestyle as they grow their business and their families.”

• Details of the new regulations can be found as part of the home based business page on the city’s website at mapleridge.ca/1137.