New roof for old Ruskin Hall will last decades

Company, community pitch in

A major part of the preservation and protection of the old Ruskin Community Hall has been completed, thanks to a community effort and a local roofing company.

Whonnock Roofing is donating the labour costs for the project, cutting the cost by more than half, down to $7,000.

“We can afford this. It’s no problem,” said Jordy MacDonald with the Ruskin Community Hall Association.

The association has been struggling to maintain the 96-year-old building and getting a new leak-proof roof that will last for a few decades is a major part.

“The roof is a big deal. If we had left it for a more years longer, that would have destroyed the building.”

After the roof is replaced, the floor will need redoing. “It’s a beautiful, 98-year-old tight grain hardwood floor but it just needs to be refinished. We don’t have any money to do cosmetic things like that,” MacDonald said previously.

He added that fundraisers, such as him collecting old car batteries for refunds, have helped with the association’s finances. Plus, more rentals of the hall are creating steady income that helps pay for maintenance.

Association president Trevor Taylor said Whonnock Roofing’s offer for a discount on the installation was a great deal.

The roof was deteriorating, he said.

He said that the association is doing better compared to a year ago, as younger people move into the area. “They have turned it around for us because everybody else was old and crusty and tired.”

Clay Gagnon, with Whonnock Roofing, said the company tries do one charity project a year. “Every year, we try to pick something nice in the community to do.”

The regular price for the project would be about $16,900. Gagnon had two crews on the project Thursday and Friday so it would be done in that time.

The shingles are top of the line and should last 50 years, he added.

The Ruskin Community Hall Association was formed in 1930 and has owned the property since that time.

 

Previous story
Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later
Next story
High winds force several BC Ferries sailing cancellations

Just Posted

Wrestlers rally to save Ramblers team

Loss of MRSS annex threatens successful program

Ryder helping others stay dry for holiday season

Raised more than $4,200 to purchase boots and winter gear for people living in poverty in Maple Ridge.

Burrards named to Warriors opening roster

Five Maple Ridge WLA players make the Vancouver NLL team

Pitt Meadows approves hiring two more career firefighters

Will fit into 5.75 per cent tax increase, says CAO

Attempt to speed access to treatment in Maple Ridge

Alouette Addictions will be central referral agency.

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

MAP: Christmas light displays in the Lower Mainland

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale

Thursday’s wave of bomb threats swept across communities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border

Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 22, library patrons can “pay” their fines while helping local food banks

Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules

Duffy’s lawsuit sought more than $7.8 million from the upper chamber

Surrey mayor says city won’t repay $56M spent on LRT, but might pony up $40M in land transfers

There will be no tax increase for Surrey residents resulting from this, McCallum confirms

Language on Sikh extremism in report will be reviewed, Goodale says

A public-safety ministry document indicats terrorist threats to Canada included a section on Sikh extremism for the first time

Questions raised over retailers who shame shoplifters with photos

Alleged theft from a sex shop in Newfoundland led to posts on social media

Most Read