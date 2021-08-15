City has provided a map of the closure and alternate routes. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

City has provided a map of the closure and alternate routes. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

New sanitary lift station work to close down portion of 112th Ave until January 2022

Closure from 246th Street to Lockwood Street will start August 16

Construction work on a new municipal sanitary lift station will soon be lead to a complete road closure on a portion of 112th Ave. in Maple Ridge.

The work on the sanitary lift station for the North East Albion development will mean, motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and equestrians will have to use alternative route. The closure on the 112th Ave. will be from 246th Street to Lockwood Street and will start Monday, August 16, 2021 until January 9, 2022.

112 Ave. (between Lockwood Ave. and 252 Street) and Lockwood Ave. will remain open but with intermittent single lane alternating traffic and minor delays.

The city is recommending a route via Lockwood Street, 249th street, 108th Ave., Jackson Road, 104th Street and 240th Street.

The residences on the closed route however will remain accessible. According to the city, where the road closure signage is in place, properties will be accessible via “local traffic only” signs between 244 Street and 246 Street.

If residents have any questions, they are encouraged to contact Gemo Construction at 604-888-4950.

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul
Next story
Trudeau featured in new Liberal ad campaign ahead of expected election call

Just Posted

The shipment containing hockey gear reached Belarus on Aug. 10. (Submitted/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hockey Association’s donated jerseys reach Belarus

City has provided a map of the closure and alternate routes. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
New sanitary lift station work to close down portion of 112th Ave until January 2022

SKIMMING, Jacqueline Age: 40 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 153 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of motor vehicle, criminal harassment, assault, break and enter, and (MVA) drive while prohibited. Warrant in effect: Aug. 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 15

City hall’s Innovation Challenge deadline is at the end of August.
Deadline looms for Maple Ridge’s Innovation Challenge