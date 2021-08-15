New sanitary lift station work to close down portion of 112th Ave until January 2022

City has provided a map of the closure and alternate routes. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Construction work on a new municipal sanitary lift station will soon be lead to a complete road closure on a portion of 112th Ave. in Maple Ridge.

The work on the sanitary lift station for the North East Albion development will mean, motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and equestrians will have to use alternative route. The closure on the 112th Ave. will be from 246th Street to Lockwood Street and will start Monday, August 16, 2021 until January 9, 2022.

112 Ave. (between Lockwood Ave. and 252 Street) and Lockwood Ave. will remain open but with intermittent single lane alternating traffic and minor delays.

The city is recommending a route via Lockwood Street, 249th street, 108th Ave., Jackson Road, 104th Street and 240th Street.

The residences on the closed route however will remain accessible. According to the city, where the road closure signage is in place, properties will be accessible via “local traffic only” signs between 244 Street and 246 Street.

If residents have any questions, they are encouraged to contact Gemo Construction at 604-888-4950.