The front portion of the Hoffmann and Sons building model, built by Gary Dixon, measures about two feet wide and two feet long, with the back portion yet to come. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

New scale models soon to be unveiled at Pitt Meadows Museum

Gary Dixon is constructing a 1/24 scale model of the Hoffmann and Son building

The Pitt Meadows Museum has multiple scale models in the works right now and is excited to unveil the finished versions in the upcoming months.

One of the most major models currently being built is an accurate 1/24 scale model of the Hoffmann and Son building, which is being constructed by master modeler Gary Dixon.

Over the past six months, Dixon has painstakingly created the front portion of the shop, which is currently on display at the Hoffmann site, and he continues to work on the back portion.

“After it is complete we will look for 1/24th scale models of vintage gas tanks and vehicles,” said museum curator Leslie Norman.

When the model is finished and the Hoffmann and Son building has been relocated to the new heritage site, the model will be moved into a permanent gallery, where it will be accompanied by several other historical items.

“The model will have a place in the gallery space and will be accompanied by the family history of the Hoffmann’s, as well as with images from the early years of the business,” said Norman.

However, Dixon’s model isn’t the only one currently in the works.

Museum assistant Petra Maior has also completed several other building models, which are currently at the museum.

These incredibly detailed models show the likeness of the Consolidated Grocers store built in 1931, the Pitt Meadows Garage (a.k.a Orcutts Garage) built in 1915, and the Greybrook Dairy Farm that used to sit where the Pitt Meadows Golf Course is currently located.

Maior is also working on 1/96 model of the entire proposed heritage site, which is expected to be completed some time in 2023.

“She [Maior] is now waiting for our final design before putting the final touches on it,” explained Norman.

Outside of normal museum visiting hours, the public will also have the opportunity to view many of these individual models at the CP Holiday Train event on Dec. 17.

VIDEO: CP Holiday Train on-track to visit Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this December

The Pitt Meadows Museum General Store site is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Museummuseums-and-galleriesPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-nurse donates $3.8M for health unit in Downtown Eastside where she worked in 1950s
Next story
Police fatally shoot woman during North Vancouver weapons call

Just Posted

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. These bears were spotted by a local photographer earlier this year. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
LETTER: People lack animal awareness, leading to human/bear conflicts

Friday, Nov. 11, hundreds and hundreds gathered around the cenotaph in Pitt Meadows to pay tribute to the veterans – present and past – who have sacrificed for this country’s freedom. There is now a sea of red between the wreaths and poppies left behind. However, Pitt Meadows’ David Weir caught nature’s colourful November display a few days ahead of the service. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A once-a-year hot spot

Leslie Norman is the curator of the Pitt Meadows Museum and helped oversee the production of many of the new miniature models of the historical community buildings. (The News)
New scale models soon to be unveiled at Pitt Meadows Museum

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge waterfront purchase should be multi-use public space