New scale models soon to be unveiled at Pitt Meadows Museum

Gary Dixon is constructing a 1/24 scale model of the Hoffmann and Son building

The Pitt Meadows Museum has multiple scale models in the works right now and is excited to unveil the finished versions in the upcoming months.

One of the most major models currently being built is an accurate 1/24 scale model of the Hoffmann and Son building, which is being constructed by master modeler Gary Dixon.

Over the past six months, Dixon has painstakingly created the front portion of the shop, which is currently on display at the Hoffmann site, and he continues to work on the back portion.

“After it is complete we will look for 1/24th scale models of vintage gas tanks and vehicles,” said museum curator Leslie Norman.

When the model is finished and the Hoffmann and Son building has been relocated to the new heritage site, the model will be moved into a permanent gallery, where it will be accompanied by several other historical items.

“The model will have a place in the gallery space and will be accompanied by the family history of the Hoffmann’s, as well as with images from the early years of the business,” said Norman.

However, Dixon’s model isn’t the only one currently in the works.

Museum assistant Petra Maior has also completed several other building models, which are currently at the museum.

These incredibly detailed models show the likeness of the Consolidated Grocers store built in 1931, the Pitt Meadows Garage (a.k.a Orcutts Garage) built in 1915, and the Greybrook Dairy Farm that used to sit where the Pitt Meadows Golf Course is currently located.

Maior is also working on 1/96 model of the entire proposed heritage site, which is expected to be completed some time in 2023.

“She [Maior] is now waiting for our final design before putting the final touches on it,” explained Norman.

Outside of normal museum visiting hours, the public will also have the opportunity to view many of these individual models at the CP Holiday Train event on Dec. 17.

VIDEO: CP Holiday Train on-track to visit Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this December

The Pitt Meadows Museum General Store site is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Museummuseums-and-galleriesPitt Meadows