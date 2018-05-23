Boundaries for the new school catchment were adjusted to take in Jackson Ridge and Slatford Place neighbourhoods.

New school boundaries in Maple Ridge

Eastern elementary catchments re-drawn

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board has redrawn the boundaries for its eastern schools, to create a catchment for the new South Albion elementary.

The changes, confirmed last week, came after a public consultation that included an open house and an online survey, and will take effect when the new elementary school opens, scheduled for Sept. 2019, at 104th Avenue just east of 240th Street.

The school district received a total of 420 responses during its public consultation process, in which it presented parents with three options. The board selected one, then made revisions to its boundaries to address issues raised by parents, said Irena Pochop, with the school district.

To address common concerns, the Jackson Ridge and Slatford Place neighbourhoods have been added to the catchment for the new school.

The small area north of 112th Avenue and west of 240th Street, which currently lies in the Blue Mountain catchment, has been returned to the Alexander Robinson elementary catchment, taking additional pressure of Blue Mountain.

Pochop said the board responded to the feedback it received, but she acknowledged there are some people who live close to the new school and Albion Elementary near 240th Street who will still fall in the Whonnock elementary catchment, and that school is east of 272nd Street.

“There is always going to be somebody living on the boundary,” she said.

Parent Amanda Libby noted she is “Super disappointed that part of my street is in catchment for the new school and the other half isn’t.”

Libby has a child in kindergarten who starts school in two years, and her catchment will be Webster’s Corners. She lives near the corner of Godwin Drive and Charmichael, but not quite far enough south on Charmichael to be in the new school catchment.

“I’m seconds away,” she said.

So she will have to drive two kids to Samuel Robertson Technical, then turn around and drive her youngest child to Webster’s Corners.

Another parent, Hanna Koekman, said she can’t go to the schools closest to her home.

“Half of these school catchments don’t even make sense. It’s so frustrating that we have three schools within a 20-minute walk to our house, but instead have to walk 45 minutes one direction to walk my Grade 3s to school,” she wrote online.

Parents can apply for admission to schools other than the catchment they are in.

The new school, which has not been named, will be the largest in the area, with a capacity of 616 students. The next largest is Kanaka Creek elementary with a capacity of 542.

The school will have an estimated 647 students living in its catchment, which is greater than its capacity, but Pochop explained this is not a concern to the district, because parents drive their children to schools of choice such as French Immersion or the Environmental School. The district does not anticipate all parents living in the new school catchment will take their children out of neighbouring schools such as Albion and Blue Mountain elementary, where they have already started school.

Pre-registration for the new school begins June 2018 on the parent portal. Details about this process, including the exact date, will be communicated in the coming weeks on the school district website and to parents through the parent portal.

Previous story
Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter
Next story
RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Just Posted

New school boundaries in Maple Ridge

Eastern elementary catchments re-drawn

Karina LeBlanc field opens Saturday

Soccer star will be in attendance

Maple Ridge council defeats Burnett St. modular housing application

Site at 21375 Lougheed Highway discussed again.

Flood advisory: Watching the rising Fraser

Sandbags available for residents of Wharf Street in Maple Ridge

Burrards ready to compete for Mann Cup

Add Superman to an already impressive lineup

Mad Hatter’s High Tea for mental health in Maple Ridge

The second annual Mad Hatter’s Parade and Tea Party will take place May 26

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Surrey, Delta residents arrested after $100,000 of stolen liquor found

Arrests follow an internal investigation by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

B.C. aHUS patient in need of kidney donation

Despite receiving $750K drug Soliris, Paul Chung’s kidneys failed

Most Read