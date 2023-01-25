New supportive housing could be built in Maple Ridge in 2023

A building to replace the temporary modular housing on Royal Crescent in Maple Ridge could still open in 2023, even though work has not yet started.

The newly hired CEO of Coast Mental Health, Keir Macdonald, said the new building on 224th and Fraser Streets could go up quickly, because it will be pre-fabricated. He compared it to the supportive housing at Garibaldi Ridge, except that it will be four stories high.

The government had said residents would be moving in by summer of 2022. However, construction was delayed due to COVID-19 and issues sourcing materials. Macdonald said there is still hope the pre-fabricated units will open this year.

“They crane them into place, and you have a building,” he said.

Macdonald is forthright in saying the modular housing on Royal Crescent is past its useful life span, and was never intended to be a permanent solution. It was a short-term answer to the Anita Place Tent City.

The new building will offer housing and supports for 52 people who are either experiencing or at risk of homeless.

The new CEO said Maple Ridge is an important city for Coast Mental Health, as it operates Alouette Heights, Royal Crescent and Garibaldi Ridge, which offer a combined 150 units with support services. It has also been chosen to operate the new site, and was recently tapped to run the city’s extreme weather shelter. They are a major player in helping the city cope with the issues of homelessness and addiction.

“We’re looking forward to strengthening some of the programs we have, and opening the new building,” said their new CEO.

Macdonald came to Canada from Australia in 2010, and moves to Coast Mental Health from the Surrey-based Phoenix Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education Society, where he was CEO. He has also worked with BC Housing, and the Lookout Housing and Health Society. He replaces retired CEO Darrell Burnham.

Macdonald comes to the society as the organization is both opening a new building, and facing scrutiny for how the Royal Crescent modular housing has been operated. A whistleblower made a list of residents who died, and the province ordered a third-party review in March of 2022.

Macdonald said the “engagement” part of that process has been completed, and he is waiting for the report. Whatever it says, he believes the process will help Coast Mental Health improve their service to clients.