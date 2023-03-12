Another Tim Hortons Restaurant is being planned in Maple Ridge. (The Canadian Press)

New Tim Hortons coming to Maple Ridge’s eastern border

Ruskin site will also have service station and convenience store

Maple Ridge will get another Tim Horton’s restaurant, located on the Mission border at the corner of 287th Street and Lougheed Highway.

The former Ruskin service station site will once again have working gas pumps, as well as commercial space for one of the popular fast food chain’s drive-thru restaurants. There will be about 20 seats in the restaurant, and the redevelopment will include a convenience store.

From Meadowtown in Pitt Meadows to 287th Street there will soon be seven places to pick up a Tim Hortons double-double or doughnut.

An existing building at the site will be renovated for the new development, which is being done by Centex Petroleum.

Maple Ridge city hall asked for public feedback, which was positive from neighbours in the Ruskin community. One called the existing site, with a defunct gas station “a serious eyesore for the community.”

The 1.3 hectare lot (3.3 acres) is presently a card lock station and offers storage for a sawmill.

