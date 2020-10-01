New tourism video shines spotlight on Maple Ridge

Video being used to promote tourism from around the world

A scene from a new tourism video released by the City of Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

A new video showcasing the best of Maple Ridge has just been released by the city.

Video footage highlights local small businesses, scenic greenspaces and the diverse cultures that live and work in the community and is being aimed at prospective visitors from around the world.

“This new campaign puts the spotlight on the wonderful people and quality of life that can be enjoyed in Maple Ridge, whether you live here or are just visiting,” said Wendy Dupley, director economic development, the department that commissioned the video.

Filmed in August, the video will be shared by Destination BC and used to promote tourism in Maple Ridge.

Select clips and still photographs taken during the shoot will also be used for digital advertising.



