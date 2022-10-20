(Photo: Anna Burns)

(Photo: Anna Burns)

New toxic-drug alert system rolls out in Fraser Health region using text messages

To subscribe, text JOIN to 253787 (ALERTS).

A new text-message alert system flags toxic drugs circulating in the Fraser Health region, with a rollout happening across B.C.

Text notifications are sent to subscribers who want timely information about illicit substances and increases in toxic drug poisonings in their region, the health authority says.

To subscribe, text JOIN to 253787 (ALERTS).

The Toxic Drug and Health Alerts System is managed by BC Centre for Disease Control.

It’s anonymous and free, though standard message and data rates may apply. Details are found on fraserhealth.ca.

Fraser Health notes that illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost. At least 10,326 British Columbians, including 4,046 in Fraser Health, have lost their lives to the illicit drug supply since the public health emergency was first declared in April 2016.

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, says the text-message alert system “is one more tool that can save lives, along with the treatment beds, prevention, and harm reduction actions we are expanding with urgency,” she added.

The system is also a platform for people to anonymously submit information such as date and location of drug overdose, a physical description of the drug and packaging, where the substance was purchased, and what it is believed to be. For this use, text OD to 253787.

The information is reviewed by harm-reduction teams and used in conjunction with other sources to send text message alerts to subscribers, according to a news release from Fraser Health. “People who use drugs, community partners, emergency departments, first responders, drug user groups, and the BC Coroners Service all help inform alerts.”

The new text system amplifies Fraser Health’s existing email notification system that shares information about specific illicit substances in circulation or sudden increases in toxic drug poisonings in the region.

“The toxicity and unpredictability of the unregulated supply is driving drug poisoning deaths,” says Dr. Alexis Crabtree, with the Public Health Response team.

“Ultimately, we need a regulated drug supply to reduce deaths. It’s also important that, right now, we give people the best information we can about the unregulated supply. The text-based alert system is one way people can quickly receive information and alert others in their communities about particularly dangerous substances.”

Learn more:

Information on the Toxic Drug and Health Alerts service, along with the resources, visit Toward the Heart.

Overdose alerts, prevention and response: Lifeguard App

Signs of an overdose (Punjabi-language video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CY5IRzXAD74

Mental health and substance use supports in Fraser Health: https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/mental-health-and-substance-use#.YBNjb6dKg2w


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
Next story
Fall set to finally reach B.C., as rain, skiff of snow forecast to replace heat

Just Posted

The Oct. 15 cleanup event done by the Lower Mainland Green Team and the Alouette River Management Society was the second of three planned events in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 2022. (Lower Mainland Green Team/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge park gets vegetation makeover from local volunteer group

Supporters were dressed up in their best disco outfits for the 34th annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Gala. (Special to The News)
Hundreds of thousands raised at hospital foundation’s Disco Ball Gala in Maple Ridge

Incumbent mayoral candidate Mike Morden, centre, with members of his Maple Ridge First slate, watches the election results come in Saturday night, Oct. 15. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge mayor elect promises to work with everyone on council

Garibaldi Secondary School offers students the chance to play in concert bands, jazz bands, or choir. (Garibaldi Second Music Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school hosts student-run classical and jazz concert