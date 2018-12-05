New Vancouver council moves to ban ‘renovictions’

Report says 56 rental buildings with 2,456 units were sold in Vancouver from January to October

Vancouver’s new city council passed a motion Tuesday night to protect renters from “renovictions.”

Coun. Jean Swanson, a longtime housing activist, introduced the motion, calling for the city to ban landlords from evicting tenants when they renovate or sell buildings or homes, also known as “renovicting.”

The motion also requires landlords to offer tenants the option to move out temporarily during renovations without ending their lease or increasing rent. This supports existing laws in B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Act.

READ MORE: Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines

READ MORE: Airbnb, housing issues get spotlight at UBCM

The motion was in part based on a report that said 56 rental buildings with 2,456 units had been sold in Vancouver between January and October.

“Losing affordable rental housing stock to renoviction and buyouts will nullify the positive impact of new lower-income social housing that governments and nonprofits can build,” the motion reads.

City staff will also look into parts of the motion that did not pass, including calling on the province to tie rental rates to the unit instead of the renter as a way to stop landlords from hiking rents when the renter moves out.

The decision comes as the province’s Rental Housing Task Force is expected to make recommendations on housing issues in B.C. sometime in December.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Domestic violence on the rise in Canada after 8-year decline
Next story
Talcum powder may cause cancer, lung damage: Health Canada

Just Posted

SPECC-tacular presents Robin Hood panto for Christmas

Robin Hood runs Dec. 13-15

Bear takes up residence in Maple Ridge back yard

Finds a comfortable spot beneath porch

Maple Ridge just saved a million dollars

City’s help for Youth Wellness Centre no longer needed

Shred Share Stoked marks 10 years

Annual skateboard competition for Maple Ridge charities

Looking Back: A visit to 1931

‘Our community newspapers are a treasure too often taken for granted.’

VIDEO: Dolphins put on a show for BC Ferries customers

Clip shows ‘about 200’ dolphins swimming alongside ferry

Former BC Hockey League player thinks NHL in Seattle ‘is going to be huge’

Seattle resident Kris Wilson excited at expansion team coming to his hometown

Talcum powder may cause cancer, lung damage: Health Canada

Investigation reveals talc, commonly found in baby powder, could be linked to ovarian cancer

New Vancouver council moves to ban ‘renovictions’

Report says 56 rental buildings with 2,456 units were sold in Vancouver from January to October

Aggressive deer continue to menace quiet B.C. town

Resident deer continue to scare residents of upscale Island community

B.C. couple stunned with $8,900 tax bill

Local family had to prove children exist, audited for in-home nannies

Philpott says Indigenous child services legislation can be a ‘clarion call’

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott said families should not be torn apart because they are poor or because parents have health problems

Mulroney fights tears in loving tribute to former president George Bush

George H. W. Bush will be buried at his presidential library in Texas, near his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin

Domestic violence on the rise in Canada after 8-year decline

Statistics suggest violence against women, seniors and children all rose in 2017

Most Read