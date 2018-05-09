(New Westminster Police)

New Westminster man faces child porn charges

Shane Tucker has been released on a number of conditions

A New Westminster man has been accused of child-pornography offences.

Shane Tucker has been charged with one count each of accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography in relation to a June 2017 investigation, police said Wednesday.

Tucker has been released on several conditions, including not being allowed to own or use electronic devices, and is banned from accessing public parks, swimming areas and community centres.

Tucker also must not have any contact or communicate with anyone under the age of 16 years old.

