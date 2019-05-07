New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

New Westminster will be removing a statue of Matthew Begbie, B.C.’s first chief justice, from outside the city’s provincial courthouse.

City council voted 4-2 in a decision Monday evening, following a motion put forward by two city councillors to move the statue in efforts to work towards truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Begbie had been the judge presiding over a trial in 1864 and 1865 that resulted in the wrongful hanging of six Tsilhqot’in Nation chiefs in Quesnel. His name is displayed on a Vancouver elementary school, as well as a street in New Westminster.

READ MORE: Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Councillors Nadine Nakagawa and Chuck Puchmayr said in their motion that the statue is a “symbol of the colonial era and this grave injustice.”

City staff have been tasked with determining the next steps – and necessary consultation – to find a new home for the statue.

This is the second statue in recent months to be removed by a B.C. city, following Victoria’s decision to move a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from out front of its City Hall.

READ MORE: City of Victoria considers donating Sir John A. Macdonald statue to province

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP
Next story
Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Just Posted

UPDATE: Ridge Meadows Home Show draws more than 22,000

‘Plays part in strengthening local economy, creating jobs at home.’

More money for food coupons at farmers’ markets

Helps families buy fresh, nutritional food

Looking Back: Museum Week in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

‘Exhibits and programs are not all that museums are about.’

Pitt foundation still seeking top citizen nominees

Deadline is Mother’s Day.

New condos pitched for former Northumberland Court site

Proposal for downtown Maple Ridge to council.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Most Read