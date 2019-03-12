President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

New York attorney probing Trump business deals

Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank

New York’s attorney general has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

A person familiar with the inquiry says Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas Monday to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported the subpoenas.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on documents provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to buy the Bills.

READ MORE: Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Messages left with the banks and the Trump Organization were not immediately returned.

The subpoenas sought records related to Trump projects in Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Florida.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

