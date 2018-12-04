The newborn baby girl, discovered in a dumpster in Mission, has passed away. / Kevin Mills Photo

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

  • Dec. 4, 2018 11:28 a.m.
  • News

The abandoned baby discovered in Mission last week has passed away.

On Nov. 23, 2018 the Mission RCMP responded to the 33600 Block of Prentis Avenue for a report of a newborn baby that had been found in a dumpster.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after baby discovered

The baby was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition until last Thursday (Nov. 29) when she passed away. The cause of death is still being investigated.

A 21 year old woman was arrested in relation to this event and has since been released. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Previous story
Campus-style business park back at Maple Ridge council
Next story
Pitt Meadows boy, 6, finds hypodermic needle in board game

Just Posted

Hypodermic needle found in board game by 6-year-old in Pitt Meadows

Game was purchased at Value Village in Coquitlam

Campus-style business park back at Maple Ridge council

Proposal is for 41 acres beneath Golden Ears Bridge

LETTER: ‘Something other than shopping’

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool?

Christmas Haven celebrates 20 years

Held on Dec. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

OUTLOOK: Maple Ridge wants to be ready for when the big B-Line begins

Study will try to match land use with transportation

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Sales drop 41% in Fraser Valley real estate in November

Real estate market beginning to slow down in the region

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

Around the BCHL: Victoria’s young guns light the lamp and Wenatchee fans paint the ice

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A world.

BC Ferries adds extra sailings for holiday travel

Later sailings include 10 p.m. and midnight departures on select dates

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Surrey man charged after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was discovered by a relative on the morning of Nov. 24

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Most Read