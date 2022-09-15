Nicole MacDonald brings fresh perspective as new Pitt Meadows mayor

MacDonald is 1 of 37 B.C. mayors who won by acclamation ahead of voting

Nicole MacDonald served four years as a Pitt Meadows councillor before becoming the mayor-elect. (Nicole MacDonald Facebook/Special to The News)

While many municipal government candidates are just gearing up for the election process, some individuals like Nicole MacDonald already know the result of their race.

As the only entrant in the race for mayor of Pitt Meadows, MacDonald has now become the mayor-elect of the city, which is a position she looks forward to taking up.

“I’m very excited and thrilled to get to continue working with the city staff as mayor of Pitt Meadows,” said MacDonald, who served four years as Pitt Meadows councillor before putting her name in for mayor.

“Being acclaimed already, I get the opportunity to work with current Mayor Bill Dingwall to create a good transition plan.”

MacDonald is not alone in becoming a mayor-elect ahead of voting due to a lack of competition. A total of 37 B.C. mayors have already been decided, which MacDonald said she doesn’t view as being a bad thing.

“I take it as a compliment that the community is behind me and believes in what we’re doing,” she said.

As part of her upcoming new role, MacDonald cited fighting the CP Rail logistics park, helping the local farming community, and maintaining good working relationships with the community as some of her biggest priorities.

She also believes that her serving as mayor will bring a unique perspective to the position.

“I’m 43-years-old and was a police officer with the Vancouver Police Department, but I’ve also been a small business owner and a councillor,” said MacDonald. “Having all that experience, I feel, will really help me in this position. And being a woman and a mom of two girls means I will bring a new level of communication.”

Even though her position is already decided, MacDonald stressed the importance of the citizens of Pitt Meadows voting in the upcoming Oct. 15 election.

“I really want to strive the importance for people to get out and vote and engage with their community. Their vote matters and they need to help make sure we have a healthy council serving the City of Pitt Meadows.”

