Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday in Vancouver. (BC Government)

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

B.C. has nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73.

This includes seven people within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, one within the Fraser Health and one presumptive case in Interior Health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters during a Saturday briefing that one of the cases previously confirmed in the Lower Mainland was a person who resides in the Northern Health authority region. That person has since travelled home, after being advised by health officials, and is in isolation at their home in the north.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Powerful winds result in power outages across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

Powerful winds result in power outages across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Over 100 customers affected across the two cities

LETTER: Not a fan of nude rules or new change rooms at Maple Ridge pool

Long-time leisure centre users speaks up about a few features that disappoint

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s ‘no nude zone’ sign draws attention

Universal change room has many private stalls for patrons to use

Ridge Meadows RCMP look for suspect in late night taxi assault

The alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

More than 20,000 without power in the Lower Mainland

Several of the outages due to downed trees on hydro wires

VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews battle destructive garage fire in midst of morning windstorm

Crews endure ‘bitter cold,’ lack of fire hydrants in 90 km/h winds

Strong wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford

The warning was issued by Environment Canada early this morning and remains until this evening

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Hospital director given discretion to allow unescorted outings for B.C. child killer

Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor

Most Read