Nine people at Maple Ridge long-term care home test COVID positive

More cases have been discovered at Holyrood Manor since the outbreak was declared in July at the long-term care home.

According to Angela Rogers of Fraser Health, in total, eight resident cases and one staff case have been associated with the outbreak at Holyrood Manor, the long-term care facility in Maple Ridge that is owned and operated by Revera Inc.

Rogers confirmed that there have been no deaths.

Fraser Health authority announced an outbreak at the long-term care facility on July 18, after three residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. We have also worked with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and have taken steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” said Rogers.

Fraser Health has since been working with the facility and has implemented “proactive measures” such as supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting staff and residents’ movement in the facility, notifying residents, families and staff and conducting twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility,” she said, adding this includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form here: fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

