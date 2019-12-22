Surrey firefighters rescued a person from a burning building early Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Nine people displaced after Surrey house fire

Firefighters rescue one person from burning building

A residential structure fire in Surrey early Sunday morning left nine people without a home and one person injured.

Surrey firefighters were called to the second-alarm fire at a four-plex on the 10800-block of 133A Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.

“They had reports of somebody inside the building,” Asst. Fire Chief David Burns said at the scene. “They made an aggressive attack into the building. They were able to get the person out of the building and transport that person to BC Ambulance.”

Burns said that the injured person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and social services is assisting the residents, Burns said.

Surrey firefighters rescued a person from a burning building early Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

