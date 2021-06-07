Nine schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with COVID-19

Maple Ridge’s Garibaldi secondary is among nine local schools with COVID-19 exposures. (The News files)

There are now nine schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows listed by Fraser Health as having exposures to COVID-19.

The schools listed, with the dates of the exposure, are:

• Garibaldi secondary, May 28

• Hammond elementary, May 25

• Harry Hooge elementary, May 25

• Highland Park, May 25

• Laity View elementary May 26

• Maple Ridge secondary, May 25, 26, 28 and June 1

• Pitt Meadows secondary, May 25 and 26

• Samuel Robertson Technical secondary May 25, 26, 27, 28, 31 and June 1 and 2.

• Yennadon elementary May 31

COVID-19 cases have been coming down around the province. Fraser Health is continuing to list cases at schools in the district, and the dates when people with a confirmed case of the virus were at schools.

At any time, if parents or their children develop any symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to please seek testing and then self-isolate.

READ ALSO: Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

Those who have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact will be contacted directly by Fraser Health’s Public Health team with further instruction. For parents who do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

READ ALSO: Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on our school resources for parents and teachers page or the BCCDC K-12 Schools web page.

maple ridgePitt Meadows