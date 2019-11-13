A recycling truck went up in flames Tuesday in west Maple Ridge. There were no injuries. THE NEWS/files

No cause identified for gas station fire in west Maple Ridge

Recycling truck damaged after blaze started in cab

The cause of a blaze that demolished a recycling truck Tuesday morning at a gas station in west Maple Ridge hasn’t yet been identified, said Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue chief Howard Exner.

Firefighters responded to call on Dewdney Trunk Road near Maple Meadows Way, after reports of a huge plume of smoke.

The fire started in the cab of the truck but its cause isn’t known, said Exner Wednesday.

“It was a safe distance away from the building,” Exner said.

The fire then burned its way back to the cargo area setting some recycled cardboard on fire. “So we had to cut a hole in the side of the truck to be able to pull the cardboard out and put the fire out,” he said.

He added that the nearby Tim Horton’s restaurant was evacuated not because of a threat of fire but because the fire department didn’t want smoke to enter the building’s air system.

Exner said that the underground fuel tanks were never at risk because they’re buried too deep.

There were no injuries.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

Just Posted

UPDATE: Arrest made in Maple Ridge stabbing

The incident took place in front of The Emerson

No cause identified for gas station fire in west Maple Ridge

Recycling truck damaged after blaze started in cab

Union protests rising violence in B.C. prisons

Noon-hour event at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

Maple Ridge’s anti-panhandling bylaw gets final OK

Council votes 6-1 to ban aggressive begging

Another old Maple Ridge building bites the dust

Sampo Hall torn down Tuesday

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Vancouver Island soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

Beer-infused olive oil soap comes out just in time for holiday shopping

Jagmeet Singh says he’ll vote against throne speech if NDP requests not met

Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Workers’ camp at LNG facility in Kitimat takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Former B.C. youth pastor guilty on one of five sexual assault allegations

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Cloverdale couple not guilty of majority of charges

238 and counting: Vancouver gelato shop sets Guinness World record for most flavours

Vince Misceo has come up with 588 different flavours over the decades

Talks between workers union, SkyTrain have reached an ‘impasse’: CUPE

No talk of strikes yet, union president said

Most Read