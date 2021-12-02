No change to school board chair and vice chair after elections

Korleen Carreras and Elaine Yamamoto will be going into their fourth terms

Korleen Carreras and Elaine Yamamoto have been reelected school board chair and vice chair respectively.

Both women are going into their fourth terms in their respective roles.

Carreras, who was first nominated for the position by trustee Mike Murray in 2018, relayed how grateful she was to the trustees for supporting her as chairperson and said she looks forward to tackling the work they set out to accomplish in the last year of their term.

” Important work necessary to support student learning like continued advocacy for sufficient funding from the Province, receiving the equity scan report and creating racial inclusivity and equity policies, completing our review of the strategic facilities plan for facilities of the future, and further alignment of our work with the strategic plan,” said Carreras, adding that there is a talented and committed group of trustees around the table.

“It is such a privilege to hold this role.”

Trustee Kim Dumore first nominated Yamamoto in 2018 for the position of vice chair.

Yamamoto said she is honoured the board has given her the opportunity to provide continuity in leadership during the last year of a busy term.

“This Board has had an amazing relationship with the senior team, our education partners and our staff and families that has enabled us to provide safe learning environments for our children during the pandemic,” she remarked.

Over the next year Yamamoto is hoping to make progress with some of the key initiatives in the strategic plan including the completion of the Strategic Facilities Plan review and also advocacy for funding to meet the future needs of the district.

Yamamoto also noted the importance of the social and emotional well-being of students in the district and said she will be working on anti-racism policies and ensuring racially inclusive learning environments.

She also wants to try and find ways to “remove barriers to post-secondary academic and skills-focused education for all motivated learners in the community.”

The roles of chair and vice chair are voted on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Board of Education and both positions are elected annually.

