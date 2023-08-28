The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

No change to Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Keromeos

The fire remains at 1,830 hectares

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire north of Kereomeos remains at 1,830 hectares according to the most current update (Aug. 26) from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire perimeter was observed from the air and remapped with no change to the overall size. It is still burning out of control, and fire activity increased on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon.

Over the weekend, crews conducted small hand ignitions to bring fire to guards and remove unburnt fuels while conditions were favorable.

Aviation bucketing and fixed-wing aircraft continue to support ground crews on the northeast and southeast of the fire.

As well, cattle scattered in and around the fire remain a concern, and ongoing liaison with the Cattleman’s Association representative continues.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert. They can be viewed on the Regional District Okanagan Similkimeen Emergency Operations Centre website.

READ MORE: Many amazing memories at Cathedral Lakes Lodge saved from Crater Creek fire

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023KeremeosOkanaganOsoyoosPentictonPrincetonSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Multiple changes afoot for Pitt Meadows Museum
Next story
Moscow helping cybercriminals operate with ‘near impunity’: federal report

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Public Library will be showing four free foreign films this fall. (10634669 - Pixabay/Special to The News)
Go around the world in 4 movies at the Maple Ridge Public Library

The Hoffmann and Sons site is just one of the buildings that would be forced to relocate if the Harris Road underpass project receives the proper funding to move forward. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Multiple changes afoot for Pitt Meadows Museum

Items handed out to those in need in the community by the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society over the summer. (Non-Judgmental Recovery Society Facebook/Special to The News)
Clothing, non-perishables needed for Maple Ridge charity pop-up event

Coleen Pierre spoke and performed a song at the 2023 National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Maple Ridge on June 17. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Elder to speak about history and culture of the Katzie First Nation