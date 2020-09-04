Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord. (Delta Police Department photo)

No charges for spouse of Delta police chief in hose incident: prosecution service

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies

An alleged incident involving the spouse of a police chief is being referred for resolution through “alternative measures” by British Columbia’s prosecution service.

In a statement, the prosecution service says if a person alleged to have committed an offence successfully completes the alternative measures there will be no prosecution.

Delta police announced in June that the RCMP in nearby Surrey would look into how the department handled an assault complaint filed against the spouse of Chief Neil Dubord.

Deputy Chief Const. Norm Lepinski said the case went to the RCMP for an independent review because the woman who made the complaint said she was dissatisfied with the outcome of Delta’s investigation.

The police board says in a statement that it has learned the Crown has not approved criminal charges and referred the matter to alternative measures.

Delta Mayor George Harvie, who is also the board’s chairman, says with a number of processes continuing, the board had no further comment.

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies over the handling of matters where there is a real or perceived conflict of interest.

The commissioner has assigned the Vancouver Police Department to carry out an external disciplinary investigation.

The commissioner’s office said the investigation would focus solely on whether any Delta police officer committed misconduct.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

86-year-old man evicted from Maple Ridge apartment, no place to go

Says family member with addiction problems was the cause

Maple Ridge a backdrop for latest Netflix romantic comedy

Filming of Love, Guaranteed was done – in part – along 224th Street last fall

SHARE: Haunting skies moved Port Haney walker to take pictures

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

COVID outbreak ends at Maple Ridge seniors care home

B.C.’s top doc confirmed Thursday that the case has been declared over

Online comments reflect parent worries about school reopening

Frustrated responses to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district’s online poll results

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

No charges for spouse of Delta police chief in hose incident: prosecution service

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Fraser Health investigating ‘cluster’ of Legionnaires’ disease in New Westminster

Legionnaires disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

VIDEO: New freeway interchange opens in Lower Mainland

Traffic is already flowing on a new $62-million highway connector in Langley

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Most Read