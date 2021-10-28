No chum fishing on Alouette until further notice, says DFO

The notice was upgraded from no retention to a complete ban starting Oct. 26

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has updated their notice on recreational chum fishing on the Alouette, placing a ban on fishing the salmon species completely.

According to the latest update, effective Oct. 26, people will not be allowed to fish for Chum salmon, until further notice at five waterways, Alouette river, Chehalis river, Chilliwack/Vedder river, Harrison river, Stave river, and at Nicomen Slough.

The fisheries department had earlier issued a non-retention order on the species due to the coast-wide low returns however, that notice has been further upgraded.

READ MORE: DFO issues a non-retention of chum notice on Alouette

For Alouette River and its tributaries, people will be allowed to fish for Chinook above 216th Street, including the North Alouette River and tributaries from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 with a daily limit of one fish.

People will also be able to fish for Coho from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, downstream of a line between two fishing boundary signs in Allco Park. This will have a limit of one hatchery marked per day.

Chum fishing has been banned starting Oct. 26, until further notice.

ALSO READ: Shifting Harris road, part of Port Authority’s update on Rail and Road Improvements Project