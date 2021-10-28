Currently, Alouette River has fishing restrictions on Chinook and Coho as well. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)

Currently, Alouette River has fishing restrictions on Chinook and Coho as well. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)

No chum fishing on Alouette until further notice, says DFO

The notice was upgraded from no retention to a complete ban starting Oct. 26

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has updated their notice on recreational chum fishing on the Alouette, placing a ban on fishing the salmon species completely.

According to the latest update, effective Oct. 26, people will not be allowed to fish for Chum salmon, until further notice at five waterways, Alouette river, Chehalis river, Chilliwack/Vedder river, Harrison river, Stave river, and at Nicomen Slough.

The fisheries department had earlier issued a non-retention order on the species due to the coast-wide low returns however, that notice has been further upgraded.

READ MORE: DFO issues a non-retention of chum notice on Alouette

For Alouette River and its tributaries, people will be allowed to fish for Chinook above 216th Street, including the North Alouette River and tributaries from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 with a daily limit of one fish.

People will also be able to fish for Coho from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, downstream of a line between two fishing boundary signs in Allco Park. This will have a limit of one hatchery marked per day.

Chum fishing has been banned starting Oct. 26, until further notice.

ALSO READ: Shifting Harris road, part of Port Authority’s update on Rail and Road Improvements Project

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 758 Thursday, 10 deaths
Next story
Shifting Harris road, part of Port Authority’s update on Rail and Road Improvements Project

Just Posted

Celebrate The Night in Memorial Peace Park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
City of Maple Ridge unveils survey to plan next year’s Celebrate the Night

Currently, Alouette River has fishing restrictions on Chinook and Coho as well. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)
No chum fishing on Alouette until further notice, says DFO

Diane Tzingounnakis, left, plays the widow, and Angela Bell plays Lydia, the journalist in <em>Slumach’s Gold and the Widow’s Curse</em>, one of three short plays in <em>A Night of the Macabre</em>. (Emerald Pig Theatrical Society/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge theatrical company putting on an evening of spine-tingling tales for Halloween

The campaign gave people a chance to share what made them proud to be part of Pitt Meadows, and also to win a $50 local gift card. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows’ campaign to celebrate community pride to conclude on Oct. 29