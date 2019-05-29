John Brittain is escorted from the RCMP detachment in Penticton, B.C., on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in this image made from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Smart

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Crown counsel is asking for a no-contact order between the man who is accused of the deadly shooting spree of four people in Penticton and his wife.

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court via video facing four counts of murder in relation to the events that unfolded on April 15. Brittain allegedly shot and killed Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Barry and Susan Wonch.

READ MORE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

READ MORE: Penticton gunman seen ‘yelling angrily’ before opening fire, witness says

Brittain told the court that his lawyer, Paul McMurray, expressed some concern that he not have contact with his wife, Katherine Brittain, but said he was open to some contact via telephone. Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys explained to the judge that he was asking for a no-contact order because the woman would be called as a witness.

READ MORE: Friend of man accused of killing four people in Penticton in ‘absolute shock’

“She had nothing to do with this,” said Brittain, whose answer stirred upset emotions among some of the people sitting in the court gallery.

The discussion over the no-contact order has been adjourned until Thursday so Brittain can consult his lawyer, who was in trial on another matter in Dawson Creek, and their position can be stated in court.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley wildlife shelter could use help during ‘baby season’
Next story
Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’

Just Posted

Swing up a storm for Pitt Meadows Day

Swing dance lessons a great social acitivity for Pitt Meadows Day

Maple Ridge cannabis lab to combo pot and beer

Agreement soon between Tantalus Labs and Postmark Brewing

Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Growing event will feature an expanded air show

Pitt Meadows Day parade a big community water fight

And lots of cool entries to see

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance landed near SRT.

Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Vehicle of Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, was found abandoned in the area

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’

Students are still expected to dress appropriately for school, but should not be dealt with in a shameful way

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Langley wildlife shelter could use help during ‘baby season’

Baby animals are arriving by the hundreds at Critter Care

Man, 59, charged in ‘violent’ East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Most Read