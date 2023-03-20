There was a fatal single-vehicle incident in Pitt Meadows on March 17. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

No criminality involved in Friday’s death in Pitt Meadows, say RCMP

SUV struck the victim and a building on a rural property

There was no criminality associated with a single vehicle crash that left one person dead at a rural property in Pitt Meadows on Friday afternoon, March 17, said Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was on scene investigating the collision, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m., at a private residence in the 18200-block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road.

ICARS is called when severe or fatal injuries occur.

One person was transferred to hospital by ambulance. An SUV was reportedly reversing when it struck the individual.

According to a witness, the person suffered critical injuries and later died as a result.

The vehicle also caused damage to a house and porch.

Police said because there is no criminality involved with the death, they will not be releasing more details of the incident.

fatal collision Pitt Meadows RCMP

