No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

The new federal holiday for Queen Elizabeth II pauses curbside pickup until Sept. 26

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will remain open during the new Sept. 19 holiday for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, operating at their standard holiday hours. (The News)

Recycling bins will be overflowing in Maple Ridge on Sept. 19 due to the recently announced federal holiday in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which has cancelled the local curbside recycling pickup service.

The next scheduled pickup of recycling in Maple Ridge will not be until the following Monday, Sept. 26.

However, residents can bring their recycling down to the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot on 236th Street, which will remain open on Sept. 19 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Leanne Koehn, head of community engagement for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, also wants to remind locals that the Recycling Depot will be the making the switch to their winter hours starting on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“This means the Depot will be closing an hour earlier, at 5 pm, from Monday to Saturday,” she said. “Sunday and holiday hours will remain the same, 9 am to 5 pm.”

