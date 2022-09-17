The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will remain open during the new Sept. 19 holiday for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, operating at their standard holiday hours. (The News)

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will remain open during the new Sept. 19 holiday for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, operating at their standard holiday hours. (The News)

No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

The new federal holiday for Queen Elizabeth II pauses curbside pickup until Sept. 26

Recycling bins will be overflowing in Maple Ridge on Sept. 19 due to the recently announced federal holiday in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which has cancelled the local curbside recycling pickup service.

The next scheduled pickup of recycling in Maple Ridge will not be until the following Monday, Sept. 26.

However, residents can bring their recycling down to the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot on 236th Street, which will remain open on Sept. 19 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Leanne Koehn, head of community engagement for the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, also wants to remind locals that the Recycling Depot will be the making the switch to their winter hours starting on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“This means the Depot will be closing an hour earlier, at 5 pm, from Monday to Saturday,” she said. “Sunday and holiday hours will remain the same, 9 am to 5 pm.”

RELATED: Ridge Meadows Recycling Society shares recycling tips ahead of holiday season

RELATED: Repair Café back in Maple Ridge after test run in October 2021

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentRecyclingstatutory holiday

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will remain open during the new Sept. 19 holiday for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, operating at their standard holiday hours. (The News)
No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)
Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports

Rebecca Stiles (Special to The News)
Downtown bakery owner running for Maple Ridge council

There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools closed to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II