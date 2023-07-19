Officers on patrol in White Rock intercepted two chickens crossing the road on Sunday, July 16 and were able to find them their rightful homes. (White Rock RCMP photo)

Officers on patrol in White Rock intercepted two chickens crossing the road on Sunday, July 16 and were able to find them their rightful homes. (White Rock RCMP photo)

No fowl play involved with 2 chickens found by White Rock RCMP officers

Chickens now living at Kindred Farms in South Surrey

In this White Rock version of the well-used punchline, a couple chickens crossing the street did not get to the other side, instead intercepted by police who found them a new home.

According to a press release from White Rock RCMP, an otherwise regular patrol on Sunday (July 16) led officers to find two chickens crossing a road in a residential neighbourhood.

In order to protect the feathered duo from being hit by a vehicle, police took the chickens and began the search for the owners.

The search went on but the owners were still a mystery to officers.

This led to Mari Lalana from Small Blessings Retreat and Animal Ministry being contacted, who said that she could provide a temporary home for the chickens.

She cleared a shed in her backyard to be used as a chicken coop quarantine.

“Mari does have several chickens on the farm but any new chickens can not be added to the flock before a two week quarantine,” the release said.

“As they entered the coop, they were delighted to see that Mari had laid out a buffet of plump blueberries and other goodies for them to eat and they settled right in for the night.”

Then, another South Surrey location offered their services, this time able to provide a forever home for the hens. Keryn Denroche from Kindred Farms contacted police and soon, the chickens headed to Denroche and several volunteers for a warm welcome.

“They will spend the rest of their lives here, safe, with other chicken friends, as well as bunnies, horses, cows, a very special turkey and more!”

Diane Marsh from The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary in Langley Township was also willing to provide a permanent home, but after Kindred Farms had already been chosen.

Nonetheless, police are thankful for the several organizations that stepped up and were willing to home the hens.


