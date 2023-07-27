No funding to clean up rotting boats, docks in Pitt Meadows

The Dead Boats Removal Society will not get funding to clean up derelict boats, docks and this boathouse on the Alouette River. (Dead Boats Removal Society/Special to The News)

There is no government funding to remove the dead boats and submerged boathouse polluting the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows this year.

John Roe of the Dead Boats Removal Society of B.C., which got involved in the local environmental cause, said his group has been advised to apply again in January.

He said he has been informed that they did not receive money to pay for the removal, and “the only explanation was to try again in January.”

He said Salish Sea Industrial Services will be making another application, and the issue could still be resolved. He had applied for a grant under a provincial program.

A site near Harris Road in Pitt Meadows provokes social media outrage, with photos showing a half-submerged boathouse and two wrecked boats – with a third submerged and not visible.

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) got involved in the cleanup initiative, and noted there are four more boats on the Alouette riverbank on the stretch of waterway, from Harris Road to the Pitt River, another five completely submerged vessels, as well as rotting docks and pilings. So, there is a substantial amount to be cleaned up.

MLA Lisa Beare has also toured that stretch of river to view the debris.

Roe’s group contracts barge and crane crews, which would make short work of the unsightly site, but the cost would be an estimated $500,000.

ARMS president Ken Stewart said it will be important to continue lobbying for funding.

“Obviously it’s disappointing they’re not doing it sooner than later, but hopefully it’s a delay, and not a stop,” said Stewart.

He said the group will also investigate other potential sources of funding.

“We’re pleased to be working with them (the Dead Boats Removal Society), and looking forward to cleaning up this mess.”