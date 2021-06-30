‘No guarantees’ of papal apology for residential schools after Vatican trip: AFN

Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to sign a protocol agreement to advance First Nations’ exercise of jurisdiction over child and family services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says there are no guarantees an Indigenous delegation travelling to the Vatican will lead to Pope Francis apologizing in Canada for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools — but they must try.

Bellegarde confirmed AFN representatives will join Métis and Inuit leaders making the trip in late December to ask for a papal apology.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report into the residential school system released in 2015 called for the pope to come to Canada to apologize to survivors as well as their families and communities for the abuses faced by Indigenous children.

It asked for that to happen within one year of the report’s release and to be similar to the papal apology delivered to victims in Ireland that suffered different abuses through the Catholic Church.

Outrage over the lack of an apology has been reaching new heightssince First Nations in Saskatchewan and British Columbia reported ground-penetrating radar detected hundreds of unmarked graves at former school sites.

Tiny shoes and teddy bears have been laid out in memorials across the country by people grieving the Indigenous children who died at residential schools and the suffering caused to their families back home who didn’t know what happened.

Bellegarde says the federal government and Catholic Church are “complicit” in the operation of these schools, where around 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children were sent.

“The Anglican Church has apologized. The Presbyterian Church has apologized. United Church has apologized,” said Bellegarde at a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“This is really part of truth and part of the healing and reconciliation process for survivors to hear the apology from the highest position within the Roman Catholic Church, which is the pope.”

He sayssecuring the meeting took a lot of planningand it will be their chance to invite Pope Francis back to Canada with the hope he delivers an apology, but they have no assurances he will accept.

“There are no guarantees of any kind of apology,” Bellegarde said.

“There’s no guarantee that he’ll even come back to Canada, but we have to make the attempt and we have to seize the opportunity and I believe the spirit will move and I think things will happen in a good way. That’s my belief and that’s my hope and that’s my prayer.”

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has said Pope Francis will meet with the leaders to “foster meaningful encounters of dialogue and healing.”

The bishops said in a statement he wants to express his heartfelt closeness, address the impact of colonization and the role of the church in the residential school system, in the hopes of responding to the suffering of Indigenous Peoples and the ongoing effects of intergenerational trauma.

They didn’t say whether the pope will offer an apology.

—Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Pope FrancisReligionresidential schools