No lineup at Maple Ridge polling station

A slow trickle of voters casually made their way to the voting station at Maple Ridge Firehall 4 Monday morning to cast their ballot in the federal election.
Monday Sept. 20, was voting day for the country in a race that is neck and neck between the federal Liberal Party of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada.
In the Pitt Meadows–Maple Ridge riding, 14,297 voters had already made their choice at advance polls in the leadup to election day.
On Monday, people were reluctant to talk about the issues.
However, Sydney Hendricks, shared the issues that influenced her vote this election were women’s rights surrounding abortion and clean drinking water for Indigenous peoples – an issue, she said was very important.
Doug Frew said he did not like attack ads and that fiscal responsibility was most important to him.
Polls are open for one more hour and will close at 7 p.m.
Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
