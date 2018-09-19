No more horns from trains running through Maple Ridge

Council makes request to stop horns at eight crossings in the city

Trains won’t be blasting their horns through Maple Ridge anymore. (THE NEWS/files)

Depending on your point of view, the haunting, or annoying train horns will soon fall silent in Maple Ridge.

Council passed a resolution Tuesday, asking that horns, or whistles, no longer be sounded at eight crossings where the CP Railway track runs through Maple Ridge.

With the decision made, the city will inform CP Railway, which in turn will stop sounding the horns by the end of the year.

The decision also applies to the West Coast Express commuter system, which runs on weekdays.

To allow trains to stop blasting their horns, however, some crossings had to be improved, in particular those at Port Haney and Maple Meadows Way. That required installation of 1.8-metre-high security fences at both spots, at a cost of about $40,000, to prevent people from crossing the track.

A previous engineering study had identified minor improvements at the rail crossings in Maple Ridge, at an approximate cost of $30,000.

All have lights, bells and control arms in place.

Port Haney resident Robert Massey pushed council for four years to make the change. He lives near the tracks on 116th Avenue and 227th Street, about a block and a half away, and the trains are a persistent disruption, and he has to wait for the trains to pass before he can hear the radio or TV.

“That’s great. It’s been a long time,” he said Wednesday.

“The noise is unbearable when you get nine blasts within 30 seconds.”

Cities across Canada are taking similar measures, he added. “All the municipalities are going that route.”

“Anybody who lives there where I am, you don’t need it for common sense. It’s like somebody blasting their horn in front of your house.”

Residents near the West Coast Express train station also started a petition last year calling for the horns to stop.

He estimates he hears the blasts three or four times at night and maybe four or five times a day, although he doesn’t know how many trains actually pass by in a 24-hour period.

The other railway crossings where horns no longer will be sounded are at 113B Avenue, Lorne Avenue, Ditton Street, River Road/Tamarack Lane, 240th Street and 287th Street, basically along the length of the track from one end of Maple Ridge to the other.

“Maple Ridge continues to work with CP Rail and Transport Canada with the expectation that the formal train whistle process will be completed and train whistles will stop by the end of the year,” said a release from the city.