The City of Maple Ridge has banned future vape stores from opening. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge has banned future vape stores from opening. (The News files)

No more vape stores for Maple Ridge

Mayor says it is in the interest of community safety

The City of Maple Ridge has banned any new vape retail stores from opening shop in town.

The bylaw amendment is to be effective immediately.

Currently there are three vaping stores in the city, all located in the town centre area.

These outlets are to be, “grandfathered with legal, non-conforming status”.

“Essentially that just means they are allowed to continue operating,” explained Mick Ramos, communications for the City of Maple Ridge.

“If they were ever to move or let their business license go and reapply, then obviously the new rules would apply,” he said, noting they won’t be forced to close.

Provincially-licensed tobacco retailers that sell vaping products will also be unaffected.

READ MORE: An honest conversation about vaping

“Council is once again acting in the interest of community safety to protect young people from these addictive, damaging products,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

This decision by council comes on the heels of a resolution passed in 2019 by the Union of BC Municipalities focused on limiting marketing and sales of vaping products to youth; and a 2020 report by Vancouver Coastal Health that revealed a surge in vaping among youth aged 16 to 19.

READ MORE: Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

“In addition, this prohibition will promote new, open storefronts in our downtown that align with our Town Centre Area Plan,” added Morden.

City staff solicited input from a wide variety of stakeholders – including the Fraser Health Authority and School District 42 – and a public hearing was held in March.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

Just Posted

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

The City of Maple Ridge has banned future vape stores from opening. (The News files)
No more vape stores for Maple Ridge

Mayor says it is in the interest of community safety

Metro is beginning its messaging about water conservation, and watering restrictions begin on May 1. (Special to The News)
Lawn watering regulation begins Saturday in Metro

Two mornings a week for lawns, but hand watering not restricted

School board chair Korleen Carreras. (The News files)
Funding shortfalls expected in SD42 for next four years

School board chair concerned with the lack of COVID-relief funding for next year

A BC Centre for Disease Control map showing the number of COVID-19 cases in the Greater Vancouver area. The areas with darker shading have higher case rates.
COVID-19 cases drop in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows for third week

BC Centre for Disease Control records 141 cases for week ending Saturday

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Crews prepare to move Kevin Stone’s 8,000-pound unfinished steel dragon from Stone’s Speed Shop to a new location in Yarrow on Thursday, April 29, 2021 (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack metal sculptor forced to move unfinished 8,000-pound dragon down Hwy 1

Kevin Stone will be finishing his ‘Game of Thrones’ dragon at a new workshop in Yarrow

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street. (Burnaby RCMP)
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

Most Read