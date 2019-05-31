(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Ridge Meadows Recycling process worker Brent Reminek said Maple Ridge residents sort at the source, and create low contamination levels in plastic.

No problem recycling plastic in Ridge

Recycling society says B.C. dealing with own plastic, not hurt by China’s ban

The operators of Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot want to make sure people in Maple Ridge know their plastic is being properly recycled.

They urge the public to not start thinking of plastic as garbage – even as a recycling crisis emerges elsewhere.

China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, and other Asian countries, including the Philippines and Malaysia, are urging Canada to take its own back.

Kim Day, executive director of Ridge Meadows Recycling, said B.C. is well equipped to deal with its own waste plastic.

Maple Ridge, in particular, does a good job of producing uncontaminated loads of recycling, she added, with a system that has homeowners sort their recyclables before setting them out.

“We’re awesome,” Day said. “Maple Ridge has been recycling since 1972. We’ve always had a very keen mayor and council.”

Many Maple Ridge recyclers rinse plastic containers before putting them out for pickup, which is appreciated, said Day.

Just as important are the recycling systems in place.

Day lauds the province’s extended producer responsibility program – intended to make big companies that produce packaging responsible for recycling it.

Recycle B.C. also puts the province ahead of many other jurisdictions, she said.

B.C. is also fortunate to have a plastics recycling plant on Annacis Island – an industrial island in the Fraser River in Delta. Merlin Plastics takes all of B.C.’s used plastic and turns it into pellets that can be re-sold to manufacturers.

So the province is not facing the same problems being highlighted elsewhere, said Day.

She agrees with the stance taken by Asian countries that the developed world should not be shipping its waste to developing countries. The stance will force needed change, Day added, such as the development of local markets for recyclables and local jobs in recycling.

“It’s a good thing they’ve said no,” said Day. “It’s not good to dump your garbage in another country.”

Read Also: B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

British Columbia’s stewardship programs are regulated and reviewed by the provincial government, but funded by the manufacturers and retailers of products themselves.

Recycle B.C. is the not-for-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and paper product recycling.

Ultimately, the companies producing packaging will have a financial incentive to not put “poor packaging” into the marketplace, Day said.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire surges in size, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta
Next story
Hammond wastewater tank and pump will serve Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Hammond wastewater tank and pump will serve Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

Public invited to learn about infrastructure

No problem recycling plastic in Ridge

Recycling society says B.C. dealing with own plastic, not hurt by China’s ban

Roadside prohibition reversed after police showed up at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Barracudas named association of the year

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows girls hockey group has doubled in size in six years

Pitt council concerned about online cannabis sales to individuals

Cannabis company wants approval to expand for CBD extraction

VIDEO: Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

PHOTOS: D-Day Normandy sites today captured by drone

Associated Press delivers stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites

Canadian economy posts weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015

However, overall growth was boosted by highest quarterly level of household spending in two years

Raptors playoff run ‘bittersweet’ for former Vancouver Grizzlies owner

Arthur Griffiths already owned Canucks when he tried to bring NBA team to B.C.

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

Most Read