Attendance low Sunday and Monday of the Victoria Day long weekend at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)

Attendance low Sunday and Monday of the Victoria Day long weekend at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)

No record breaking numbers at Golden Ears park over the Victoria Day long-weekend

Line up Saturday for the Maple Ridge park, few park goers the rest of the May holiday

The start of the Victoria Day long-weekend had park goers lined up to enter Golden Ears park, but once the inclement weather rolled in attendance at the park faded.

On Saturday, the busiest day of the three day long weekend, 3,800 vehicles entered Golden Ears Provincial Park and 1,500 headed to Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

However, Stu Burgess, operations manager for both parks said, due to overcast and rainy weather, there was only moderate attendance at the park on Sunday and low attendance on Monday.

The sunnier weekend before saw about 7,500 vehicles enter Golden Ears park and almost 2,000 entered Rolley Lake park, noted Burgess.

Campgrounds were full at both parks this weekend, and there were no first-come first-serve.

Day passes are currently not required to visit the park but that may chang.

READ MORE: Golden Ears Provincial Park sees 10,000 vehicles over Easter

Just ahead of the long weekend, Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, put out a notice urging people to be cautious with open flames in parks.

From April 1 to May 19, 214 wildfires have burned about 2,147 hectares of land in the province. And, according to the ministry, of those fires, 168, or about 79 per cent, were caused by people.

READ MORE: Frustrations with reservation system, shut out of Golden Ears park

Burgess noted that the fire danger rating in both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake parks was low entering the weekend, but he has already had to warn a few campers that their fire was too large earlier in the year.

Campfires must not be larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide, according to ministry guidelines.

Other fire safety tips from the ministry include:

• Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other combustible material.

• Maintain a fireguard around your campfire. This is a fuel-free area where all flammable materials, including grass, leaves, kindling, etc.) have been removed right down to the soil.

• Never leave a campfire unattended.

• Have a shovel or at least eight litres of water available to properly extinguish the campfire.

• Make sure the ashes are cool to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Burgess said the weekend went relatively smoothly, adding that there were just a few instances of lack of social distancing.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
U.S. woman who drove through vaccination tent to protest charged with felony
Next story
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Just Posted

BC Centre for Disease Control map shows cases continuing to fall. (BCCDC/Special to The News)
Past week’s count shows 53 cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases have dropped in the cities for seven straight weeks

Attendance low Sunday and Monday of the Victoria Day long weekend at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)
No record breaking numbers at Golden Ears park over the Victoria Day long-weekend

Line up Saturday for the Maple Ridge park, few park goers the rest of the May holiday

(Neil Corbett/The News)
TRAFFIC: Westbound crash on Lougheed Highway cleared

Incident was reported between 216th Street and Laity Street

(Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Pride player chosen to play for British national teams

Emma Smith has been selected for both U15 and U18 teams

Army Navy Air Force Veterans in Canada Maple Ridge Unit #379 president Robert Kruk. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge veterans org pres says litter in front of club ‘disrepectful’

Drug paraphernalia, clothes, food waste piled by front doors of Army Navy Air Force Veterans club

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

....
Tabletop Tiddies flashes onto B.C. podcast scene with Dungeons and Dragons-themed show

Role-playing game actual play podcast features talent from Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Surrey and PoCo

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

IHIT is taking over incident in the Fraser Canyon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Sand Lance Spawning Habitat Protection. (5th Life Productions/contributed photo)
Chilliwack MP Mark Strahl’s bill C-297 would allow federal government to introduce selective fisheries

Strahl said it’s possible to protect vulnerable salmon without shutting down all recreational fishing

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

Most Read