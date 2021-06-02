No replacement for Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall yet

The last day for Thrifty Foods at Haney Place Mall was Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Thrifty Foods store in Haney Place Mall closed its doors for a final time on Saturday, and there is still no business to replace it.

Sandra Kaiser, vice-president of corporate affairs for SmartCentres, said the mall owners are still looking for another anchor tenant for the mall.

“SmartCentres is in discussions with a number of possible tenants for the vacant Thrifty’s space but we do not have a confirmed tenant at the present time,” she said.

The parent company Sobeys announced the closure of the Maple Ridge Thrifty Foods in February. It opened there in 2012.

By the time the store was ready to be closed, most of the shelves were empty, there was little fresh food left, and it was generally a quiet shopping day on Saturday, according to staff.

The store is 35,000 square feet in size, and the grocer bookended the mall with Walmart.

SmartCentres has owned the Haney Place Mall since 2015. That same year, the company took over former Target locations, including the one in Maple Ridge and opened Walmart stores. The company has 166 properties across Canada valued at more than $10 billion.