No tickets and no complaints about downtown sidewalks

People for the most part are trying to minimize the snowy sidewalks in downtown Maple Ridge following a week of winter.

The city’s bylaw department said they’ve had no complaints about businesses not shovelling their sidewalks, though they have had eight complaints throughout the city about homeowners not shovelling away the white stuff.

Read more: Don’t wait for nature to clean your sidewalks

“So far, we have not had to write any tickets. All owners voluntarily complied to our requests,” said bylaws manager Michelle Orsetti.

To get out the message that downtown Maple Ridge shops must have their sidewalks shovelled by 10 a.m., the day following a snowstorm, or possibly face a $100 fine, four City of Maple Ridge bylaw officers have been dropping into stores to remind owners of their responsibilities.

The focus is on education and most store owners cooperate.

Public schools open, another wintry storm to approach Maple Ridge

More winter weather is expected later Friday.

“An approaching Pacific storm will bring a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain to the south coast beginning tonight and continuing Saturday,” reports Environment Canada in a special weather statement.

“Strong winds will also accompany the storm.”

The storm will arrive tonight with snow beginning late this evening across the south coast. About five centimetres is expected, eventually changing to rain. Rain is predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

Tasleem Juma, with Fraser Health, say hospital emergency departments usually see more sprains of wrists or ankles from people falling on icy roads or sidewalks, or back injuries, though causes of injury are not tracked.

“Anecdotally, we tend to see more people come to emergency departments when the weather is not good,” she said.


Most Read