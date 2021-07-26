No toilet facilities at Maple Ridge park sparks complaints

Signs recently went up about the removal of two westerly docks at the park. (Special to The News)

There are no services being provided at Grant Narrows Park: and that includes bathroom facilities.

That is the message from the Ministry of Forests, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, after portable toilets were recently removed from the site – to the dismay of some park users. There are complaints from people that guests of the park are now using the trailhead that runs along the south part of Addington Marsh as a washroom and that every little alcove is filled with used toilet paper.

Katzie Development Limited Partnership had operated the park since 2011, but left the site May 8, 2020, citing liability issues with the docks in the park that they described as “unstable” and “in a state of disrepair.” Without an operating agreement with the province, they were unable to do any repairs.

The gates to the park were then locked and didn’t re-open to the public again until July 17, 2020.

In April the Ministry said that they were hopeful of reaching an agreement for the short and long-term management of the park within three to five weeks.

However, their search is still ongoing for the picturesque recreation site in Pitt Meadows.

“As the subject area of crown land is currently un-tenured, there is no operator for the site,” said Tyler Hooper, a spokesperson for the ministry.

“The ministry continues to work towards securing a tenure holder, and seeing services such as bathroom facilities, returned to the site as soon as possible,” he said.

However, he noted, the ministry is unable to estimate a specific time frame for this to happen. Talks are progressing, he said, but have taken longer than expected due to a number of “unforeseen circumstances”.

But, until there is a full-time manager of the park, the ministry will be maintaining minimal services – gate operation and some limited garbage disposal.

The Ministry is assessing reports of excess garbage and toilet paper, added Hooper, and “will implement clean-up services as required”.

Currently there is one boat launch dock still available to the public. Two other westerly docks are going to be removed by the Ministry because of their state of disrepair.

Brian Lennan recently visited the park and said it was a disgrace.

“Buildings are dilapidated and boarded up. No toilet facilities and vegetation is encroaching on trails,” he said.

Lennan noted that the parking lot was packed with vehicles, in addition to cars with boat trailers parked along the road.

He would like to see the Ministry manage the park with their own employees.

The appointment of a long-term manager was discussed in April, said Lennan. “And here we are, near the end of July, and nothing has been accomplished.”

“Oh and for goodness sake spend some of the money you are throwing around and repave the last half of the access road. It is also a disgrace,” he added.

