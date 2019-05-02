Tyler Anderson, 29, has been missing since late Monday. (Contributed)

No trace of Maple Ridge man missing for two days

Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old man who’s from Maple Ridge.

Tyler Anderson was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday night, in the 17700-block of 60th Avenue.

He has not been seen or heard from since, police say.

Anderson is described as Caucasian, 6’0 tall, approximately 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey t-shirt, grey sweater, green shorts and tan shoes.

Police and family members are concerned for his health and well-being as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long, say RCMP

According to a Facebook post, Anderson lives in Maple Ridge and hasn’t been seen since he left work and missed a flight for a family vacation.

