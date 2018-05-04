No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

More than 1,500 people remain displaced Friday in Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted the night before.

Earthquakes in the region have been going on for days, with the largest a 5.6-magnitude tremor at the south flank of the volcano on the Big Island Friday evening local time.

Some areas of the island will experience strong shaking, but officials have reported no tsunami is expected.

Air quality tests continue, with six members of the Hawaii National Guard’s 93rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team there to assist.

Hawaii National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Charles Anthony said the team will bring equipment to help detect sulfur dioxide in the district Puna and provide air samples to the county.

Flights cancelled, but no warning for Canadians

Hawaii Airlines cancelled flights Friday and tourism attractions in and around the areas evacuated.

The Canadian government has not issued a travel advisory to the area.

With files from the Honolulu Star Advertiser

