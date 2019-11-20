Participants in the Night for Noah scholarship fundraiser on Saturday. The charity game and auction raised more than $10,000. (Facebook photo)

Noah Trulsen scholarship game raises $10,000

Supports Ridge Meadows hockey player going into trades

The second annual Noah Trulsen Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser raised more than $10,000 this year, as friends and family of the late hockey player gathered at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge for a charity game and auction.

His mother Lorraine Trulsen said the game of shinny is a huge part of the event for those who want to remember her son. They get to the rink early and reminisce in the changing room. She had 16 players on each team, and unfortunately had to turn some players away. Most of those who took part asked to be signed up for next year, she said.

“You can really see how many people Noah touched,” said Lorraine.

“It’s a great way for us to remember him, and celebrate him.”

Trulsen was 22 when he died playing men’s recreational hockey in October 2018. He fell head first into the boards in a game in Langley, and suffered fatal injuries.

Tributes and condolences were given to the family from the local hockey association, from his favourite player former Vancouver Canuck Kevin Bieksa, from the Mission City Outlaws, where his brother Matthew was a goaltender, and many other people.

The Noah Trulsen Memorial Hockey Fund was created with a gofundme.com page that has raised close to $20,000.

She and husband Rick organized the event, and she said local businesses were strong supporters, with $10,000 worth of donations – from Vancouver Canucks game tickets and a team-signed jersey, to an an electric chainsaw. Lorraine saw to it there were “mom’s baskets” with pedicures and manicures.

“There was a lot of really nice stuff,” she said. “We’re grateful for our community, for stepping up and supporting us. It’s wonderful.”

This year’s event raised $10,030, and Lorraine said another $2,500 in donations has been committed, but not yet collected.

It will provide a scholarship to a graduate of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey who is going into the trades. Last year, the recipient was given $1,200. The goal is to raise enough money that the fund will grant the award in perpetuity.

With the support of companies who hire workers in the trades, who have expressed interest in getting behind the cause, Trulsen said there may be a second, regional scholarship awarded in the future.

The event is already being planned for next year, and will again be played on a date close to his Nov. 16th birthday.

 

