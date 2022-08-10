The BC Wildfire Service will organize ground crews and aerial support for the remaining Nohomin wildfire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service will organize ground crews and aerial support for the remaining Nohomin wildfire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek blaze downgraded from wildfire of note

Remaining fire in Stein Valley Nlaka-pamux Heritage Park will be left to naturally extinguish

The Nohmin Creek wildfire, sparked in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park near Kamloops, is no longer considered a wildfire of note, as crews have managed to get control of the inferno.

BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) that the south, northeast, and east flanks of the fire have been contained, and the rest of the blaze will be allowed to remain out of control until it becomes naturally extinguished.

The blaze ignited on July 14 and grew to 3,745 hectares. It continues to burn throughout the area, mostly covering steep cliffs and rocky terrain.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials suspect that it is due to human activity.

RELATED: Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

Is there more to the story? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireNews

Previous story
Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized
Next story
IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting

Just Posted

Hot Summer Nights at the Wednesday, July 20 and 27, events. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Hot Summer Nights in Maple Ridge cancelled tonight

Silas Gagnon (14) of the Ridge Meadows Burrards will be the captain for the Team BC 12U team at the upcoming lacrosse nationals. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The news)
Maple Ridge Burrards playing for Team BC

Ron Paley, trailmaster for GETPARC, standing on top of Golden Ears summit (Ron Paley/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge emergency hiking shelter celebrates 20 years of saving lives

Innovation Challenge Maple Ridge awards prizes to innovative organizations in the city. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Deadline extended for Innovation Challenge Maple Ridge