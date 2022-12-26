Nominees set to be announced for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Business Excellence Awards

The 18th annual Business Excellence Awards on Mar. 5 had 115 attendees and gave out seven awards in a variety of categories. (The News)

The nominees for this year’s Business Excellence Awards are set to be announced during the Jan. 13 New Years Business Excellence Nominees Luncheon.

After having to delay the 19th annual Business Excellence Awards, which are normally hosted at the end of February or the beginning of March, the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has since set a date for the next award ceremony.

Although the actual awards won’t be given out until the Mar. 25 event, the nominees will be announced during the New Years luncheon at the Golden Eagle Golf Club.

And as executive director Kristi Maier explained, this year’s event will look a bit different than usual.

“This year we are celebrating more than just the nominees, we are celebrating coming out of a turbulent past three years,” said Maier. “This will be the first gala since the pandemic started where restrictions have been dropped. Our business community deserves to have a huge celebration, which is why we have changed things this year.”

“In past years we narrowed down our nominees to three in each category, but this year every company and person who was nominated will make it as a finalist to our gala. The luncheon is a chance for everyone to meet the finalists, network, celebrate, and receive their finalist certificates.”

In addition to announcing the award finalists, this event will also feature a seasonal lunch buffet and plenty of local networking opportunities.

Reservations for the event cost $58 per person for chamber of commerce members, and $65 for non-members. There is also the option to reserve entire tables, which includes eight tickets, and will cost members $464 and cost non-members $520.

Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.

The New Years Business Excellence Nominees Luncheon will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Golden Eagle Golf Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available by emailing the chamber of commerce at info@ridgemeadowschamber.com.