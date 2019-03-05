(Contributed) There was a police incident at Anita Place Tent City on Friday night at approximately 10 p.m.

Non-resident injured in altercation at Anita Place: RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP and ambulance attended Friday night, before Saturday’s evacuation

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended an altercation at Anita Place Tent City on Friday evening, when a non-resident of the homeless camp was injured.

Camp resident Dwayne Martin said a man and a woman who do not reside at the camp were inside the fence Friday at approximately 10 p.m. and witnessed an altercation.

Martin said the man was treated by ambulance, who responded to the scene along with police.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk confirmed that there was an altercation at the camp where a non-resident sustained an injury.

Gresiuk, responding to accusations, said there is no evidence the man was attempting to start a fire.

There had been three fires at the camp over a period of two days on Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Gresiuk said the investigation into Friday night’s is still ongoing.

She noted that since the camp was established on May 2, 2017, police have responded to 669 calls for service at the homeless camp. Those included 81 weapons calls, 44 assists with medical overdoses, 57 recovered stolen items and 82 arrests. Those were the stats as of Feb. 22.

