Noon-hour robbery in downtown Maple Ridge

Three men have been arrested in connection to an alleged robbery that happened in downtown Maple Ridge, Monday, Sept. 23, at about noon.

Police converged on to 225th Street and Lougheed Highway at about 12:50 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

Police say that witnesses and video indicated they were looking for a man wearing sunglasses and a hat. They soon arrested a suspect nearby along with with two other men.

“Due to the quick call for help, detailed description and direction of travel provided to the police, resources could be deployed quickly and efficiently to appropriate areas,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

She added later that police do not identify the business involved in robberies and instead just state the area where the robbery occurred. “We never identify the business, just the general location,” Klaussner said. There were no injuries.

Three men appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court today.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter