Police made three arrests Monday after a robbery in downtown Maple Ridge.

Noon-hour robbery in downtown Maple Ridge

Three facing charges in PoCo court today

Three men have been arrested in connection to an alleged robbery that happened in downtown Maple Ridge, Monday, Sept. 23, at about noon.

Police converged on to 225th Street and Lougheed Highway at about 12:50 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

Police say that witnesses and video indicated they were looking for a man wearing sunglasses and a hat. They soon arrested a suspect nearby along with with two other men.

“Due to the quick call for help, detailed description and direction of travel provided to the police, resources could be deployed quickly and efficiently to appropriate areas,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

She added later that police do not identify the business involved in robberies and instead just state the area where the robbery occurred. “We never identify the business, just the general location,” Klaussner said. There were no injuries.

Three men appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court today.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap
Next story
B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Just Posted

Noon-hour robbery in downtown Maple Ridge

Three facing charges in PoCo court today

Along the Fraser: Will there be salmon five years from now?

Effects of huge slide into Fraser River unknown

Update: Dump truck burned on Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge

Cab of the vehicle was in flames

Alzheimer’s disease more than just memory loss

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. will be holding an open house in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Vancouver is latest B.C. school district to support students’ attending climate strike

Students in Vancouver and Surrey can miss class to attend a protest with their parent’s permission

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

Most Read