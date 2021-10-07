North Commons Park in Pitt Meadows to get a new fence this week

Pitt Meadows is also getting new park signage. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

City of Pitt Meadows will be undertaking repair work at the North Commons Park, starting Thursday.

The city, will be starting work on the park at 19503 Hoffman Way, on Oct. 7 and the work is expected to continue for the next three to five days.

According to the city staff, the end of life wood fence will be replaced with similar style wood fence.

While the park will not be closed during the work, the city is urging residents and park users to exercise caution around the work being done.

Starting Oct. 12, the Linden Grove Park at 19771 Wildwood Ave will undergo closure of its playground for cribbing replacement. The playground will remain closed on Oct. 12 and 13.

The city has also been working on installing new park signage throughout the city.

To find out more about the city’s projects and closures, people can visit: pittmeadows.ca/parksprojects