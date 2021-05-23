North Shore mountain remains closed with bear who clawed at hiker still on the loose

Trails around Mount Fromme remain closed on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a bear attacked a man hiking there on Friday. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

A bear that swiped at a hiker on the North Shore Friday (May 21) is still on the loose, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“A man suffered minor injuries to his leg after he was clawed by a bear while hiking along a trail on Mount Fromme this afternoon,” conservation officers posted on social media. “The man was with a group of hikers when he was attacked. No one else was injured. He received medical treatment.”

But although conservation officers looked for the bear, by Sunday it had still not been found. Trails on and around Mount Fromme, one of the North Shore Mountains in the District of North Vancouver, remain closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

VIDEO: Family of bears roam Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWildlife