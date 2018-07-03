Photo is representation only and not actual victim vehicle. (Contributed)

North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

Police release description of suspect vehicles

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to a shooting on Canada Day in Pitt Meadows.

On Sunday, July 1, at around 9 p.m., police responded to a call of a single car accident. A 2014, dark grey Fiat 500 was travelling eastbound on Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows when it had collided with a power pole located between Lougheed Highway and Reichenbach Road. When police arrived, they discovered the accident had been the result of a shooting, where the driver of the Fiat, a 36-year-old North Vancouver woman, was the target.

Police have identified two alleged suspect vehicles. One is a silver Ford Focus hatchback with Manitoba plate, with a female driver and a male passenger.

The other suspect vehicle was a late model, black or dark-coloured pick-up truck, of unknown make and model, with a male driver.

The female victim is known to police. She suffered serious injuries as a result of the shooting, and was transported to hospital.

Police are looking for any witnesses, video or dash cam footage.

“No clue is too small,” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett. “We are looking for anybody who may have seen the victim’s car or the two alleged suspect vehicles in the area of Reichenbach Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road, including any video or dash cam footage.”

“Several people came to the aid of this victim and Ridge Meadows RCMP wishes to thank them,” she added. “If you were at the scene and did not speak with police, please contact us.”

If you have any information about this incident please call the lead investigator, Const. Victoria Boechler, directly at 604-467-7639. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

This file is not related to another shooting from the beginning of the long weekend involving a 10- year-old boy, say police.

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

