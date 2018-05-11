North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday

Mounties are looking for the owner of a very unique item that was stolen Monday, now in the safe hands of the North Vancouver police.

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday after receiving reports of a suspicious man carrying the item, according to a news release Friday.

The man took off on a motorcycle as police arrived, the RCMP said, but left behind the dismantled statue inside a large duffel bag.

As police continue to investigate the incident – and identify who took off on the motorcycle – they’d like to get the statue back to its rightful owner.

“This very unique monument will have significant meaning and value to someone,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong, adding that there have been no reports of any break and enters or reports of stolen statues to police.

The lawful owner of this totem is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing police file number 2018-11030.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fraser Health CEO to retire after 4-year stint
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 3 near Keremeos open

Just Posted

Coquitlam councillor has advice for Maple Ridge

Joint Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam task force addressing housing issues

Update: Lower Mainland cities reject motion to remove convicted councillors

Motion lost in 30-30 tie at LMLGA conference

ERT makes peaceful arrest in Maple Ridge

Air 1 helicopter also assisted.

City wants to grow number of garden suites in Maple Ridge

Pilot program will offer three types of backyard homes

New protest camp, against modular homes, in Maple Ridge

Campers want BC Housing to consult before temporary supportive housing

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Fraser Valley in wait-and-see mode for flood risk from freshet

River Forecast Centre predicts “bank full conditions” by next week

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday

Most Read