North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Mounties are looking for the owner of a very unique item that was stolen Monday, now in the safe hands of the North Vancouver police.

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday after receiving reports of a suspicious man carrying the item, according to a news release Friday.

The man took off on a motorcycle as police arrived, the RCMP said, but left behind the dismantled statue inside a large duffel bag.

As police continue to investigate the incident – and identify who took off on the motorcycle – they’d like to get the statue back to its rightful owner.

“This very unique monument will have significant meaning and value to someone,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong, adding that there have been no reports of any break and enters or reports of stolen statues to police.

The lawful owner of this totem is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing police file number 2018-11030.

