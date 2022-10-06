North Vancouver RCMP Supt. William Lee is being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct. He has been re-assigned while the investigation plays out. (File photo courtesy of City of North Vancouver)

North Vancouver RCMP Supt. William Lee is being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct. He has been re-assigned while the investigation plays out. (File photo courtesy of City of North Vancouver)

North Vancouver RCMP head under investigation for alleged misconduct

Supt. William Lee has been temporarily re-assigned, says BC RCMP head office

The North Vancouver RCMP detachment’s top cop has been temporarily re-assigned elsewhere while an investigation into allegations of misconduct against him remains underway.

BC RCMP won’t confirm the nature of the allegations against Supt. William Lee – which were first reported on by Global News – but communications director Dawn Roberts did confirm that there is an ongoing internal investigation, that it isn’t being conducted by the North Vancouver RCMP, and that Lee is not working at the detachment for the time being.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan said she was “shocked and outraged” by the allegations, in a statement to Black Press Media.

“These allegations are serious, and if proven to be true, demand action and justice. When it comes to allegations of this nature, let me be very clear, I believe people when they come forward,” she said. “These allegations further underscore what is broken between the RCMP and the municipalities they serve. As local government, we do not have the ability to provide the oversight that is so clearly needed.”

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little also confirmed he was aware of the allegations. He said Insp. Vaz Kassam is serving as the acting officer in charge while the investigation remains underway.

Lee has been with the RCMP for more than 25 years and superintendent of the North Vancouver detachment since September 2021. Prior to his position there he worked with the Kelowna RCMP, before moving to the Lower Mainland and working in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the Combined Forces Enforcement Unit and the Office of Investigative Standards.

BC RCMP did not provide a timeline on when the investigation into Lee is expected to be complete. Little said he is meeting with Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy this week to discuss long-term plans for the North Vancouver detachment.

READ ALSO: Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three people charged after bear-spray robbery at Maple Ridge mall
Next story
Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

Just Posted

Norah Theilade, a volunteer at the Intergenerational Garden, with Dylan Meunier, Natasha Oaknan and Madisyn Bolognese, Grade 3 students at Eric Langton elementary. (The News files)
Maple Ridge garden wins $5,000 in nationwide contest

Two suspects were apprehended by customers and mall security. (Special to The News)
Three people charged after bear-spray robbery at Maple Ridge mall

Maple Ridge election signs can be seen on public property around the community. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge councils of the future have to do better than those of the past

Supt. Wendy Mehat gave credit to coordinated response and communication between police jurisdictions, integrated teams, the forensic identification Support and Emergency Health Services, for the timely arrest of the suspect. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)
Dog dead, woman in hospital after Maple Ridge shooting

Pop-up banner image